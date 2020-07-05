Ontario reports 138 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Ontario is reporting 138 new cases of COVID-19, marking the sixth straight day the tally is below 200.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 27 are from Windsor-Essex, which has been dealing with outbreaks among temporary workers on farms, according to tweets by Health Minister Christine Elliott.

Elliott said 30 of Ontario's 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 regions reporting no new cases.

The newly confirmed cases bring Ontario's total to 35,794 cases since the outbreak began in January.

More to come.