Premier Doug Ford accuses Ontario teachers' unions of 'playing politics'

TORONTO — Under pressure over his pandemic back-to-school plan, Premier Doug Ford ratcheted up his attacks on teachers' union leaders Tuesday, as critics said his government is trying to shift blame over the province's controversial restart strategy.

During his daily COVID-19 media briefing Ford criticized the province's teachers' unions who have been critical of his plan to reopen schools, alleging it violates the province's own health and safety laws.

The unions have said the Progressive Conservative government needs to invest more money into the system to protect children during the COVID-19 pandemic and mandate smaller class sizes, especially in elementary school.

But Ford slammed union leaders, stressing that his plan has been approved by experts including the province's chief medical officer of health, even if it doesn't have their blessings.

"I'm always going to listen to the doctors," he said. "I'm going to listen to the doctors over the teachers' unions. It's plain and simple. I'm listening to the health care. I'm not going to listen to the head of the unions that are playing politics."

The province's plan will see students in kindergarten through Grade 8 return to school without any reduction in class sizes, though students will spend the day in a single cohort to limit contact with other children.

Most high schoolers will also be in class full-time, though students at 24 "designated" boards across the province will take half their courses online in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Under pressure to lower class sizes, last week the province gave boards permission to access $500 million in reserve funds to hire more teachers and lease space to encourage physical distancing.

But boards have expressed frustration with that saying those funds are largely committed to other priority projects.

Ford said Tuesday he understands that parents are nervous about the restart of school during the pandemic, but health experts feel it is safe.

"The parents I talk to, it's not so much about the plan, it's about COVID," he said. "They're nervous about COVID. I'm nervous about COVID."

The president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation said Ford's fiery rhetoric directed at the unions is an attempt to deflect the blame he's feeling from parents.

Instead of the attacks, the premier should spend more money to cut class sizes immediately, Harvey Bischof said.

"I think the difficulty here is they have set their priority according to restricted fiscal parameters," he said. "That doesn't give them the leeway to do what's right by students and educators and the families they go home to. So, they're looking for a villain."

On Friday, all four of the province's major teachers' unions wrote the government and alleged Ontario's back-to-school plan violates its own occupational health and safety legislation.

The letter said that the province is in the midst of a global pandemic, with no conclusive evidence on how COVID-19 infects children or the rate at which they transmit the disease.

They have asked for a meeting with the minister of labour and representatives to discuss the issue by Aug. 21, and failing that they may take their concerns to the province's labour board.

"I haven't heard anything definitive at this point," Bischof said of the meeting request. "I'm going to, right now, remain hopeful that the minister takes a reasonable approach."

Ontario's Tory government has had a rocky relationship with the province's teachers' unions since taking office in 2018.

Earlier this year, the government concluded a contentious round of contract talks with the unions after months of teacher walk outs that closed schools for days and disrupted the school year.

NDP education critic Marit Stiles said Ford's repeated attacks on the unions shows the government is desperate to change the channel on its controversial plan.

"The government is feeling the heat and to deflect they have decided to play a blame game here," she said. "Parents are tired of excuses. The government has messed up this return to school plan and they need to do the right thing."

Meanwhile, Ontario is reporting 125 new cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths related to the virus.

The total number of cases now stands at 40,870, which includes 2,793 deaths and 37,126 cases marked as resolved.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said the "uptick" in cases is due to increases in Peel Region, Toronto and Windsor-Essex. She said 27 of Ontario's 34 public health regions reported five or fewer cases, while 16 reported no new cases.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2020.

Shawn Jeffords, The Canadian Press