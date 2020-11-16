Ontario reports 1,487 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Ontario reported another 1,487 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, pushing the seven-day average to a new high as more regions move into the red "control" level of restrictions.

The province also recorded another 10 deaths linked to the illness, meaning 111 Ontarians have died with COVID-19 over the last week.

The seven-day average of new daily cases, a measure that helps provide a clearer picture of longer-term trends, is now 1,443, the highest it has been at any point during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, stricter public health measures come into effect in Hamilton, York and Halton regions today.

Toronto joined Peel Region in the red alert level — the highest short of a full lockdown — on Saturday.

Another six regions, such as Durham and Waterloo, will move to the orange alert level, and six more, including Windsor-Essex and Sudbury, will join the yellow alert level.

Today's developments come just days after Premier Doug Ford lowered the thresholds for his colour-coded restrictions system.

He said on Friday that recent COVID-19 projections show the province is "staring down the barrel of another lockdown."

More to come.