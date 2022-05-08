Ontario reports 1,167 COVID-19 hospitalizations

A nurse wearing personal protective equipment tends to a patient in the intensive care unit at Scarborough Health Network’s Centenary Hospital in northeast Toronto on April 8, 2021. (Evan Mitsui/CBC - image credit)

Ontario reported 1,167 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, down from Saturday's reported figure of 1,563 hospitalizations.

However, according to the government, upwards of 10 per cent of hospitals did not update their data on Sunday as happens occasionally on weekends.

A total of 207 people are being treated in intensive care units as a result of COVID-19, up from 204 the day prior but down from 210 on Friday.

The province reported 90 people in ICU requiring a ventilator to breathe for them.

Ontario reported another nine deaths on Sunday, bringing the province's total COVID-linked death toll to 12,972.

Limited laboratory testing confirmed an additional 1,938 cases of COVID-19, down from at least 2,164 cases on Saturday and down from 2,243 cases a week ago.

The seven-day average is continuing to decline and currently sits at 2,076 — the last time it was below 2,000 was March 25.

The test positivity rate was 12.2 per cent with 12,827 tests conducted.