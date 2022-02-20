Ontario reports 1,056 hospitalizations on Sunday

Nurse Ashley De Lumen attends to a COVID-19 patient on a ventilator in the intensive care unit of Humber River Hospital in Toronto on Jan. 25, 2022. (Evan Mitsui/CBC - image credit)

Ontario reported 1,056 hospitalizations on Sunday, down from 1,191 on Saturday.

However, it's important to note that not all hospitals report data to the government on the weekends.

The province is also reporting at least 1,966 COVID-19 cases, which is down from 2,244 on Saturday.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Tests completed: 16,752.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 9.1 per cent.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 324; 208 needed a ventilator to breathe.

Deaths: 17, pushing the official toll to 12,264.

Vaccinations: 31,500,915 doses have been administered to date. Currently, 92.5 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 or older have received one dose while 90.3 per cent have received two doses.

There will be no provincial COVID-19 update on Monday as it is a statutory holiday.