Ontario reported 3,019 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, 58 new deaths

·1 min read
The first vial of paediatric COVID-19 vaccine used in Toronto. (Steve Russell/Canadian Press - image credit)
The first vial of paediatric COVID-19 vaccine used in Toronto. (Steve Russell/Canadian Press - image credit)

Ontario reported 3,019 hospitalizations as a result of COVID-19 on Sunday, with 587 people in intensive care units across the province.

Sunday's reported figure is down by 420 from Saturday's 3,439 hospitalizations and Friday's 3,535. However, not all hospitals report COVID-19 data on the weekends.

Currently, 358 people in ICUs require a ventilator to breathe.

The province also reported at least 3,960 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Tests completed: 23,638.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 13.5 per cent.

Active cases: 46,950.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 587; 358 needed a ventilator to breathe.

Deaths: 58, pushing the official toll to 11,412.

Vaccinations: 68,327 doses, bringing the total doses administered to date up to 30,558,597. Currently, 91.8 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 years of age or older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 89.2 per cent have received two.

