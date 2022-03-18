Ontario rejects TDSB's request for more time in lifting mask rules in schools

·3 min read

TORONTO — Ontario's top doctor has instructed schools that sought more time to lift mask mandates and other remaining COVID-19 public health measures to fall in line with the provincial end date set for next week.

A number of school boards had asked for permission to keep mask rules in place in schools after they are no longer required in most settings, citing low youth vaccination rates and a need to watch for increased COVID-19 transmission after March Break.

Premier Doug Ford said earlier this month that boards would be expected to follow directions issued by Ontario's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore.

In a letter issued Thursday, Moore told boards that had requested an extension that mandatory masking in schools is set to end Monday.

"With the peak of Omicron behind us, Ontario has been able to cautiously and gradually move through its reopening milestones," Moore wrote in the letter, which was shared online by the Toronto District School Board.

"As we continue on this path, we are able to take a more balanced and longer-term approach to the province’s pandemic response, including in Ontario schools, by removing many of the emergency measures that have been in place over the past two years."

Among those seeking more time were the TDSB, Toronto's Catholic school board and the Waterloo Region public school board. The Hamilton-Wentworth board has also said its trustees passed a motion to extend the mandate until April 1.

The TDSB said masking will nonetheless be "strongly encouraged in TDSB schools, though not required" starting next week. Masks will still be available to both staff and students on request, and "classroom environments will be inclusive of all students."

"We recognize that adapting to this new reality will take time and that not everyone will have the same level of comfort as measures are lifted. It is OK to be anxious about the coming weeks and it is also OK to be excited and hopeful," the board said in a statement.

"Please do what makes you feel comfortable during this time and please respect the individual choices that other people make."

Other public health measures such as cohorting and physical distancing in schools and child-care settings are also set to be lifted on March 21. Staff vaccination policies were eliminated for school boards in the province earlier this month.

Members of Ontario's COVID-19 science advisory table and a coalition of children's hospitals have said masking should continue longer in schools.

Some private schools, which operate as businesses or non-profit organizations independently from the Ministry of Education, are opting to keep mask rules for the time being.

St Michael's College School in Toronto said masks will still be required inside the school building, while another Toronto school, De La Salle College, said its masking policy will stay in place until at least April 20.

The City of Toronto has also said masks will continue to be worn by staff in city-operated child-care centres when interacting with children, families and other staff. "Any change to policy will be communicated to families and staff in advance," the city said in a statement.

Meanwhile, some post-secondary institutions are also extending mask mandates until the end of the winter term. Western University, the University of Waterloo and Mohawk College announced their decision earlier this month.

"There are many places across campus where physical distancing is simply not possible — classrooms and labs, residences, libraries, sport and recreation facilities and some work areas — so this is the best option to ensure the health and safety of our campus," Western said at the time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2022.

Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kate Middleton Gives Shamrocks to the Irish Guards Every St. Patrick's Day

    Since 1901, a woman from the royal family has taken part in a St. Patrick's Day tradition: handing out shamrocks to Hounslow-based Irish Guards. Every year, Kate Middleton doles out clovers to the Guards and their adorable mascot, a Wolfhound named Domhnall. She can nearly always be counted on to do so sporting a chic green coat, stylish hat, and shamrock brooch.

  • ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Writer Elisabeth Finch Placed On Administrative Leave Amid Investigation

    Grey’s Anatomy consulting producer Elisabeth Finch has been placed on administrative leave following an allegation that she may have fudged details about her medical and personal history while writing for the ABC drama, Deadline has confirmed. Finch’s claims are currently under review. The writer, who is 44, is best known for penning “Silent All These […]

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • CF Montreal looking to regain form in crucial Champions League decider

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s ruthless 3-0 dismantling of Santos Laguna in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League round of 16 was seen a warning shot to every other team in the tournament. It was until now the best iteration of head coach Wilfried Nancy’s possession-based philosophy that focused on ball movement and fluidity in the final third. Montreal has since crashed back to reality in the most brutal way possible, losing their next four, including Saturday's 4-1 rout at the hands of rei

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • What do Russian owner's sanctions mean for Chelsea?

    Chelsea face an uncertain future after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned.

  • Ovechkin now 3rd on NHL goals list, Caps beat Isles in SO

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 767th goal to pass Jaromir Jagr for third on the NHL career list in the Washington Capitals’ 4-3 shootout victory against the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Ovechkin’s goal with 4:58 left in the third period gave the Capitals the lead and made him the top European goal-scorer in league history. The longtime Russian captain was surrounded by teammates while he was given a standing ovation by the crowd in the U.S capital that has cheered Ovechkin fo

  • Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson has NSFW advice for teammates amid struggles

    Chandler Stephenson knows what the Golden Knights have to do to break out of their slump.

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. CBC Sports also requested comment from Swimming Canada. Neither Swimming Ca

  • The other side of David Beckham you didn’t know

    David and Victoria Beckham donated almost €2 million to UNICEF's emergency appeal to help Ukraine.

  • Let's celebrate Final Fantasy's 35th anniversary

    New surprise projects are brought to the table in light of the 35th anniversary of Final Fantasy and here they are.

  • 'When that jumper is falling, he’s unguardable': Fred VanVleet on Pascal Siakam

    Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses the successful road trip, Precious Achiuwa's presence on defence, his role as a leader and Pascal Siakam's offensive game. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage

  • The most surprising skill developments of Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa

    Raptors management have repeatedly said this is a development season, and most players, if not at all, have added new tools. Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss the skills Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, Pascal Siakam and more have added to their games. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Crosby scores, gets support, Penguins beat Hurricanes 4-2

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins don't lack finesse. Or skill. Or speed. Yet it takes more than that to survive in the playoffs. There's a fair amount of grit involved. A willingness to get to spots on the ice that come at a physical price, too. Having a goaltender brimming with confidence helps. The Penguins showcased all of those attributes in a 4-2 win over Carolina on Sunday that could serve as a preview of what awaits when the postseason begins in May. Brian Boyle and Danton Heinen

  • Avalanche douse Flames 3-0 in matchup of Western's best

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored twice, Darcy Kuemper stopped a career-best 46 shots in his fourth shutout of the season and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 3-0 on Sunday night. It was a measure of atonement for Kuemper, who was pulled early in the second period last weekend when the top two teams in the Western Conference faced each other in Calgary’s 4-3 overtime win. It was Kuemper’s career-best 28th win of the season. MacKinnon scored on a power play in the first period a

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Here are the upcoming Indie PC games highlights

    If you love high quality indie games, you can't miss these.

  • Nick Nurse not letting dominance over LeBron get to his head

    Following a big win over the Lakers on Monday, Toronto head coach Nick Nurse kept it humble when discussing his 6-0 record against LeBron James as Raptors head coach while dishing out praises to some of his squad's role players. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Pascal Siakam on 'Pascalifornia' nickname

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam offers his thoughts on the trending 'Pascalifornia' nickname, how he's reading defences better and the growing consistency with his 3-point shot. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.