Ontario storm: Destruction, power outages persist in wake of one of the most 'deadly wind events in Canada's history'

A Saturday storm in Ontario and Quebec still has tens of thousands of people without power, with 10 casualties.

UPDATE: Crews continued to work through the through the night, and have restored power to 106,000 customers.



Crews continue their efforts to repair damage caused by Saturdays storm and restore service for all customers. pic.twitter.com/EmVP5m9qHa — Hydro Ottawa (@hydroottawa) May 24, 2022

An update from Hydro Ottawa on Tuesday morning states that power has been restored to 106,000 customers, with 74,000 customers still without power in the city.

Areas around Aurora, Newmarket, Markham and Vaughan in Ontario continue to experience power outages, according to Alectra Utilities, with the estimated time for restoration, for many, between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Hydro Quebec reported that as of Monday night, 132,000 customers were without power in mainly the in the Laurentians, Outaouais and Lanaudière regions, out of the 550,000 customers affected in total.

Hydro Ottawa is warning the public that if you see a downed powerline, stay 10 metres back (about the size of a school bus).

"Hydro One crews, along with crews from other utilities and contractors are working as quickly and as safely as possible in order to restore power to customers that remain without power," a statement on Hydro One's stormcentre page reads.

"Damage includes over 1,000 broken poles, and just as many downed power lines, along with countless trees and large branches causing power outages. Restoration efforts are expected to continue over the coming days."

Following Saturday's short but fierce storm, people took to social media to share images of the extensive damage and strong winds.

Saturday’s derecho was one of the most destructive and deadly wind events in Canada’s history, with a track that followed the length of the most densely populated corridor in the country: https://t.co/PuJydDyw79 #ONStorm #QCStorm pic.twitter.com/y11EmtdbgY — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) May 24, 2022

Damages from #ONStorm near my house. Just down the road. pic.twitter.com/rYGirirRNr — Oli B (@Olihorn1) May 22, 2022