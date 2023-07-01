Ontario, Quebec face widespread severe storm threat on Canada Day

A renewed risk for severe thunderstorms will fill the skies over Ontario and Quebec during our Canada Day on Saturday.

Warm, unstable air parked over the region will allow widespread thunderstorms to grow with the heat of the day. Wind shear could allow the storms to grow strong to severe, especially in eastern Ontario and southern Quebec.

Keep the radar handy on your phone if you’re under the threat for storms on Saturday, and make a plan to seek shelter in a hurry if hazardous weather approaches your location. If you can hear thunder, you’re close enough to be struck by lightning.

Saturday

Areas: Ontario and Quebec

Timing: Afternoon and evening

Weather: The risk for thunderstorms will continue Saturday throughout southern and eastern Ontario, with the threat expanding to include much of Quebec through the day.

Winds wrapping around a low-pressure system will pull a slug of warm, moist air surging into the region. This pool of unstable air will provide ample fuel for thunderstorms to thrive once they get going in the afternoon and evening hours.

EastRisk

The combination of unstable air and wind shear will allow thunderstorms to strengthen and organize, some of which will approach severe limits across southern Ontario and a large swath of Quebec.

The strongest storms could produce large hail, strong wind gusts, and heavy rainfall. One or two tornadoes can’t be ruled out, especially in eastern Ontario and southern Quebec.

Thunderstorms will be more widespread than we saw on Friday, and they’ll be slow-movers to boot, which could lead to localized flooding beneath the heftier storms.

Heat and humidity alone will make the day uncomfortably sticky for anyone spending any length of time outdoors. Humidex values will climb into the low- to mid-30s for southern portions of Ontario and Quebec on Saturday afternoon, with a humidex in the upper 30s possible in far southwestern Ontario.

Humidex

A threat for potent thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours on Canada Day is especially tricky given the number of outdoor plans and activities scheduled throughout the region.

Keep The Weather Network’s app handy on your phone to peek at the radar and keep up with watches and warnings as the day progresses.

Stay close to safe shelter in case storms threaten your location. And remember, the greatest danger in any thunderstorm is lightning. If you can hear thunder, you’re close enough to be struck by lightning.

Stay with The Weather Network for the latest on the severe storm threat across the region.

