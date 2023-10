CBC

The forecast path for tropical storm Philippe has shifted to the west, further from the Maritimes, but not enough to have a big impact on what will happen on P.E.I."This is not going to hit as a tropical storm," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin."It's going to be the remnants of one but it's still going to be strong enough to produce wind gusts and a lot of rain."Philippe is currently a tropical storm east of Florida. It is not forecast to reach hurricane strength, and will be post-tropical we