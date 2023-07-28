Liberals hold Toronto riding in Ontario provincial byelection; may pick up new seat

The Ontario Liberals have held onto one seat in a pair of provincial byelections today and may be poised to pick up a new one.

Liberal candidate Andrea Hazell has won the riding of Scarborough-Guildwood, which former cabinet minister Mitzie Hunter held for 10 years until she resigned in May to run in the mayoral byelection.

The Progressive Conservatives ran local councillor Gary Crawford as a candidate, but he was nearly 1,000 votes behind Hazell.

The byelection in the Ottawa-area riding of Kanata-Carleton has been much closer, with the Liberal, Progressive Conservative and NDP candidates all within a few hundred votes of each other for much of the evening.

But Liberal candidate Karen McCrimmon — who is also the former Liberal MP for the riding — is holding on to a roughly 300-vote lead over Progressive Conservative candidate Sean Webster.

Kanata-Carleton has been without a representative since Merrilee Fullerton abruptly resigned her post as minister of children, community and social services and her seat in March.

Turnout was low in advance polls, with just 7.3 of registered voters casting their ballots over three days in Kanata-Carleton, while only 3.6 per cent of registered voters cast their ballot in advance in Scarborough-Guildwood.

That's compared to a turnout of nine per cent of registered voters in Kanata-Carleton during advance polls in the general provincial election last year and 8.8 per cent in Scarborough-Guildwood.

Residents of the east Toronto riding just voted last month in a mayoral byelection, which came just eight months after the general municipal elections, and it has been only 13 months since the last provincial general election.

A third provincial byelection will have to be called in Kitchener Centre in the next few months, after NDP representative Laura Mae Lindo resigned this month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2023.

The Canadian Press