Ontario’s property inventory up by over $37B in 2022

NORTH PERTH – The Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) recently reported that Ontario’s property inventory grew by more than $37 billion this past year. In 2022, MPAC reported $37.8 billion in new assessment, which includes new construction and additions to existing properties.

“MPAC is an independent, not-for-profit corporation funded by all Ontario municipalities, accountable to the province, municipalities and property taxpayers through its 13-member board of directors,” states the MPAC website. They accurately assess and classify properties in Ontario, and are the largest assessment jurisdiction in North America.

Over this past year, the company assessed more than 48,000 new residential properties with assessed value of close to $25 billion. The number of new detached homes is up 10.5 per cent, and the number of new condos dropped by 37.4 per cent.

“The slowdown we see in new residential condominiums is attributed to construction delays arising from changing economic considerations and supply issues,” said MPAC President Nicole McNeill.

“Despite this slowdown in new residential condominiums, we did see year-over-year growth in other property types.”

Ontario now has 5.5 million properties with an estimate of over $3 trillion.

North Perth ranks fourth in all of Ontario for municipalities with highest growth in new assessments with a population under 15,000, climbing from $75 million to $90.9 million in 2022.

The municipality also made the list of highest growth for new assessment in farms, coming in at No. 8, with a slight decline from 2021 from $22.8 million to $19.3 million.

Perth East ranked No. 5 in this category with a significant growth from the previous year; $4.7 million in new farm assessment to $33.7 million.

Melissa Dunphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Listowel Banner