Ontario Power Generation, Nature Conservancy of Canada, Bruce Trail Conservancy, and LEAF Join Forces to Plant 500,000 Trees

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - This National Forest Week, Ontario Power Generation (OPG), the Nature Conservancy of Canada, the Bruce Trail Conservancy, and LEAF are launching The League of Trees, a public education campaign and tree planting initiative that teaches Ontarians about the vital role trees play in fighting climate change.

"Ontario is home to 85 billion trees. They live in forests, in our cities, towns and, even in our backyards," said John Beauchamp, Director of Corporate Environment, Health & Safety for OPG. "Having already planted over seven million native trees and shrubs in Ontario through our corporate biodiversity program, OPG is proud to be partnering with these dedicated organizations to help educate families and children on what they can do to harness the environmental benefits of trees within their own communities."

"For more than 20 years the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) has been working to conserve Ontario's most important natural spaces. We are delighted to be able to partner together for the League of Trees initiative, and to expand awareness about the importance of forests and trees in mitigating climate change," said Mike Hendren, Regional Vice President of Nature Conservancy of Canada, Ontario Region.

"Bruce Trail Conservancy is pleased to help share the important role trees and forests play in our ecosystems. I hope this campaign helps to shape people's thinking about their own role in making this a better planet," said Michael McDonald, CEO, Bruce Trail Conservancy.

"LEAF is thrilled to be part of this innovative campaign that recognizes the superhero in every tree! The League of Trees celebrates trees through active learning that's fun for all ages!" said Janet McKay, Executive Director of LEAF.

The League of Trees is a unique engagement tool featuring the humble tree as nature's best superhero. Every time someone shares the League of Trees video online or uses the hashtag #LeagueOfTrees in social media posts, the partnership will plant a tree in Ontario, up to a maximum of 500,000 trees.

Families and friends are invited to visit the Bruce Trail for a self-guided fun and educational interpretative walk and meet the League of Trees at the Splitrock Narrows Nature Reserve from September 20 to October 4.

About OPG:

OPG is a climate change leader and the largest clean energy electricity generator in the province, providing almost half of the power Ontarians rely on every day. It is also one of the most diverse generators in North America, with expertise in nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, solar and natural gas technologies.

About Nature Conservancy of Canada:

The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) is the nation's leading not-for-profit, private land conservation organization, working to protect our most important natural areas and the species they sustain. Since 1962, NCC and its partners have helped to protect 14 million hectares (35 million acres), coast to coast to coast, with more than 84,000 hectares (207,000 acres) in Ontario.

About Bruce Trail Conservancy:

The Bruce Trail Conservancy is a member-driven, volunteer-based charitable organization, governed by a 19-member Board of Directors. It is both a trail association and one of Ontario's largest land trusts, committed to caring for the Bruce Trail and to preserving land along its route.

