Ontario police watchdog reviews death of Toronto woman who fell from balcony

TORONTO — Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the death of a woman in Toronto who fell from a 24th floor apartment balcony.

The Special Investigations Unit says Toronto Police Service officers responded to a domestic complaint at the building late Wednesday afternoon.

The SIU says preliminary evidence suggests police went into an apartment and noticed the woman on the balcony.

In a release, the unit says a short time later the woman fell from the balcony to the ground below.

She was declared dead at the scene.

The SIU is urging anyone with information to contact investigators.

The unit is an agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

The SIU considers whether an officer has committed a crime and whether to lay a criminal charge.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 27, 2020.

The Canadian Press