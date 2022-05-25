Ontario Party seeks to bring more accountability to politics

At an age when many are still searching for personal goals to pursue, 19-year-old Kade MacWilliams has zeroed in on bringing accountability to politics in the province.

He has galvanized his commitment by accepting the Ontario Party candidacy in the riding of Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke (RNP) in the June 2 provincial election.

Mr. MacWilliams sees his participation as “an opportunity to make good, needed change in Ontario.”

“There is a lack of accountability in current politicians,” he said. “Many just see the big pay cheque and are not really interested in what the people want. I want to be a voice for the people.”

He said he “sincerely believes in the virtues of government that protects individual freedoms while practicing fiscal responsibility.”

“Having lived through two years of governance, throughout the pandemic, that has abused Ontarians and restricted our freedoms, I’m ready to step up with the Ontario Party and be the change that Ontario needs,” he said.

Mr. MacWilliams is a student at Carleton University where he has just completed his second year in the Biomedical and Electrical Engineering program and has made the Dean’s Honour List in each semester.

His immediate plans going forward hinge on the outcome of the election. If he is successful, his role as MPP will be his top priority.

“School will always be there,” he said.

He has lived in the Upper Ottawa Valley for all of his life, most of it in Petawawa, where he continues to reside.

His father’s experience as the owner and operator of several small businesses has been a large factor in his motivation to enter the political arena.

“As a business owner, you have to pay attention to political decisions, because they impact -- everyone, of course -- but most directly businesses,” he said. “That’s a big part of my passion.” He is also motivated by Pierre Poilievre, a candidate for the leadership of the federal Conservative Party.

“And, of course, I like Derek Sloan, the leader of our party,” he said. “The Ontario Party is looking to be a true Conservative party, looking to have government work for the people of Ontario again.”

He says the campaign has so far been a great experience for him.

“Lots of people agree it’s time for change to bring back accountability to provincial politics,” he said.

