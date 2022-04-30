Ontario party leaders try to connect with francophone voters while none speak French

·5 min read

TORONTO — A token bonjour here, an offhand bienvenue there — there may not be much more French than that spoken when Ontario's party leaders soon hit the campaign trail, as for the first time in recent years, none is fluent in the language.

The previous two Liberal premiers, Kathleen Wynne and Dalton McGuinty, spoke French and meant at least one leader could directly communicate with Franco-Ontarians. Steven Del Duca, the party's leader since 2020, has taken French lessons intermittently since 2013, the party said. But he doesn't often attempt much in prepared remarks.

"As with any non-native speaker, French fluency is a long-term endeavour for him," said spokeswoman Andrea Ernesaks.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford said last year he stopped taking French lessons during the pandemic, but that he was "back at it" and learned phrases from time to time from Caroline Mulroney, his francophone affairs minister.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath has taken some French lessons but isn't, currently.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner has been taking French lessons with a tutor for the last few years, a spokesman said.

There are more than 600,000 francophones in Ontario, according to Statistics Canada. Not speaking their language makes directlyconnecting with francophone voters more difficult, said University of Ottawa political science professor Genevieve Tellier.

"The good news for all of them is that because none of them speak French, none of them have an advantage, or a disadvantage," she said.

Carol Jolin, president of l'Assemblée de la francophonie de l'Ontario, said he doesn't think it will matter that much to voters, but a few key issues will.

One is access to health care and long-term care in French, Jolin said.

"Lots of francophones struggle just to find a family doctor, and there's a very large regional disparity with regard to accessing the health services," he said.

In long-term care, Jolin said francophones represent 5.5 per cent of the of the seniors in the province and less than two per cent of long-term care homes are designated under the French Language Services Act.

Jolin's organization is also urging the expansion of francophone space, regions in which the government has to provide services in both languages. There are currently 27 such regions that reach about 80 per cent of the francophone population, but it means that one in five people is underserved, he said.

French Language Services Commissioner Kelly Burke said health is always one of the key issues she hears about, and one overriding concern for the community is a francophone labour shortage.

"The other big sector that I keep focusing in on that, I think the general francophone population is very much keen on hearing more on is, our workforce...and how we are preparing that francophone workforce for the future," she said.

Burke released a recent report on Laurentian University in Sudbury, finding that it breached the French Language Services Act when it cut 72 programs, including 29 French-language ones, amid insolvency proceedings. The government could have done more to save them, she said.

Protecting post-secondary education in French is key to addressing labour challenges, Jolin said.

"What we know is that when they go to English university, they do their own program in English, they do their apprenticeship in English, and they will work in English and the worst for the community, the Sudbury community is that they don't come back in their area," he said.

"There's a good Francophone community around Sudbury, and you need those graduates to be there to give the services in French. Unfortunately, that won't happen, at least for a few years."

Jolin said his membership wants to see Laurentian continue with English programming and for the next government to help ensure French programming is transferred to the University of Sudbury, which was affiliated with Laurentian before its creditor protection but is now independent.

The north, particularly around Sudbury, and eastern Ontario are two important regions for political parties looking to target francophone voters, Tellier said.

One race to watch will be in the largely French-speaking riding of Glengarry-Prescott-Russell, where Amanda Simard was elected in 2018 as a Progressive Conservative, but she quit the caucus soon after the government made cuts to French services. She later joined the Liberals.

"In general, the Conservative party has to do a lot of things to try to build the trust of francophones again," Tellier said. "I think the community is somewhat scared, that cuts could occur anytime."

One of those cuts was to axe the office of the French-language services commissioner and bring it under the umbrella of the Ontario ombudsman. Burke, who holds the position now, said she is committed to protecting French services, but she does still hear complaints about it.

Jolin said AFO will keep working on that file. But aside from none of the leaders speaking French he sees positive signs. More and more candidates seem to be bilingual, he said. His team recently met with a group of PC candidates and only one couldn't understand French. At a meeting with 11 New Democrats, nine were able to function in French, he said.

"I see a change there," Jolin said. "I've been hanging around Queen's Park for 10 years now and I see a change and it's a nice change."

The Progressive Conservative budget, which was tabled Thursday and is serving as their platform, promised $300,000 starting this year for educational sessions and program materials to make long‐term care services more accessible to francophones. It also said they are committed to promoting the francophone workforce and stimulating job creation.

The NDP has promised in its platform to restore the independent French Language Services Commissioner's office, empower it to oversee "sweeping" data collection on French service delivery, prioritize and expand health care in French, and ensure the University of Sudbury is by and for francophones.

The Liberals have committed to increasing equitable access to French-Immersion programs, investing in new and repaired schools to meet demand for French language education, recruit, train and retain more French-language teachers and increase the number of French-language early childhood educators.

The Greens have promised to recruit and retain more French-language teachers, work with French school boards to assess their needs, and improve the availability of mental health supports in French.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2022.

Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Springer hits game-tying homer in ninth, Tapia has RBI in 10th as Jays rally for win

    TORONTO — All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his post-game comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night. "I feel like dropping F-bombs because it's pretty cool what happened," Montoyo said with a laugh. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for the

  • 'Just scratching the surface': Gary Trent Jr. on Raptors

    Gary Trent Jr. discusses where he wants to improve during the offseason, the Raptors just getting started with their core and why he appreciates Toronto and the organization so much.

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the

  • Winnipeg's IG Field updates COVID-19 protocols for fans and guests

    WINNIPEG — Fans attending games at Winnipeg's IG Field will no longer have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The new policy will begin on May 1 and includes spectators attending Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Valour FC games. Valour FC opens its Canadian Premier League season at IG Field on May 1. Other events at IG Field will also observe this new protocol, unless the event has its own procedures in place. The Winnipeg Football Club says all policies and procedures will remain subject to change

  • Houston Texans select Metchie III in second round of NFL draft

    The Houston Texans won't have to wait long for Canadian John Metchie III. Houston traded up with the Cleveland Browns to select the Alabama star receiver in the second round, No. 44 overall, of the 2022 NFL draft Friday night. The Texans made the move despite Metchie suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Tide's 41-24 SEC title win over Georgia on Dec. 4. "As far as my recovery, I will be good to play football in July," Metchie told reporters during a videoconference. "I'll be good to go,

  • Stars take final playoff spot with 4-3 OT loss to Coyotes

    DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa scored on the first shot of the game for Dallas, Joe Pavelski had two assists to reach a career high in points at age 37 and the Stars wrapped up the Western Conference's final playoff spot in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. After a seven-round shootout victory at home over Vegas on Tuesday night, the Stars needed only one point to join Nashville in the two wild-card spots. The Stars got that point by getting to overtime, though they ble

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Toronto Raptors' all-star guard VanVleet ruled out of Game 5 in Philadelphia

    PHILADELPHIA — Fred VanVleet says his body has "tapped out." The Toronto Raptors' all-star guard, who suffered a strained left hip flexor, was ruled out of Monday's do-or-die Game 5 of their opening-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers. The 28-year-old, who's also been battling a bruised knee the past few months, limped off the court in the second quarter of Saturday's Game 4, ripping his jersey in frustration. "I knew I wasn't coming back," he said of his reaction. "To be in this

  • Drake Batherson's two goals lead Senators to 5-4 overtime win vs. Devils

    OTTAWA — Drake Batherson scored his second of the night in overtime to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Tim Stutzle, with a pair of goals, and Thomas Chabot also scored for Ottawa (32-41-7). Brady Tkachuk chipped in three assists, while Anton Forsberg made 37 saves. It was a rough night for Chabot and “D” partner Travis Hamonic as they were on the ice for all four of New Jersey's goals. Nolan Foote had a pair of goals for the Devils (27-44-9), who have

  • Panthers blanks Sens, secure NHL's best record, home ice

    OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice and Spencer Knight stopped 27 shots for his second career shutout as the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 4-0 on Thursday night. With the victory and Nashville’s 5-4 shootout win over Western Conference-leading Colorado (56-18-7), the Panthers (58-17-6) clinched their first Presidents' Trophy for the best record in the regular season and home ice advantage throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs. Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett also scored f

  • After promising season, expectations for upstart Raptors only rise from here

    In the end, the Toronto Raptors dug themselves into too deep a hole. For three days between Games 5 and 6, momentum seemed firmly on the side of the Raptors becoming the first NBA team to come back from a 3-0 series deficit. Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers was getting defensive over his spotty playoff record, MVP finalist Joel Embiid was questioning co-star James Harden's aggressiveness, and the plucky Raptors were one home win away from forcing Game 7. It, rather emphatically, didn't h

  • Scottie Barnes provides an update on his ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes reveals how close his ankle is to 100 percent, what he's learned about the postseason and how often he is carrying a basketball around.

  • Nick Nurse on Pascal Siakam, staying focused heading into Game 6

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his team weathering each storm, Pascal Siakam's impressive game, Scottie Barnes' health and remaining focused heading back to Toronto.

  • Coyotes rally to beat Predators 5-4 in final Glendale game

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona's final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight go

  • NHL's future stars finally get their chance to shine at U18 men's worlds

    Meet the teenage phenoms who will be the talk of the '23 and '24 NHL Drafts.

  • Hannah Green opens 3-shot lead in Palos Verdes Championship

    PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Hannah Green took the lead into the weekend in the Palos Verdes Championship, rebounding from consecutive bogeys Thursday in gusting wind to birdie the two late par 5s in a 5-under 66. Green had a three-stroke lead over five players at hilly Palos Verdes Estates in the first-year event that wraps up the LPGA Tour’s two-week, Los Angeles-area stay and five-event West Coast swing. “Hopefully, I can keep as many bogeys off the scorecard and keep making birdies,”