Ontario Nurses' Association, Public Health Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph to Hold Second Day of Conciliation Talks

GUELPH, ON, Sept. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA), the union representing 117 registered nurses (RNs) working tirelessly to care for the community at Public Health Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph during the COVID-19 pandemic, will enter into a second day of conciliation talks, seeking a collective agreement that respects the value of these nurses.

"These dedicated, highly educated RNs have been working full-out throughout the pandemic without a collective agreement," says ONA President Vicki McKenna, RN. "The last contract expired April 30, 2020. ONA expects this employer to step up and show them the respect they deserve after they have more than demonstrated how invaluable they are to their community."

McKenna adds that conciliation held February 18, 2021 did not result in a new agreement. The second date confirmed for conciliation is September 29.

"Our nurses have been integral throughout the pandemic, working in case and contact management, monitoring for any changes in the condition of COVID-19 patients recovering outside of hospital, and administering COVID-19 vaccines," says McKenna. "In addition, clinical services continue to be delivered to the people of Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph. Our nurses are dedicated to ensuring the best health for their communities. They have experienced enormous pressures, which have led to stress, exhaustion and burnout. It is reasonable expect the health unit to come to conciliation ready to offer these incredible nurses a fair and reasonable contract. They have more than earned it."

