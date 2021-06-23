Ontario may move into Step 2 of reopening plan earlier than planned: Ford

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford says his government may move Ontario into the second phase of its reopening plan earlier than scheduled.

Ford says an announcement will come "very shortly," following discussions with the province's top doctor.

Pandemic restrictions on businesses, gatherings and outdoor activities are currently set to roll back further on July 2.

But the province has already met its COVID-19 vaccination targets for entering that stage of the plan.

Services like haircuts can resume under the next stage, which will also see limits on gatherings and retail shopping rolled back further.

The province has said its tiered reopening plan will move ahead based on vaccination rates and other public health indicators.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2021.

The Canadian Press