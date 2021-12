CBC

Winnipeg fans are gearing up for a game they hope will take the Blue Bombers a step closer to once again bringing home the Grey Cup. The Bombers face off against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the CFL's West Division final on Sunday. Among the fans who will be there to cheer on the home team is Tina Antonation, also known as Bomber Woman — a superhero persona inspired by Wonder Woman. For her, being at the game at Winnipeg's IG Field will bring a feeling she never gets tired of. "It's absolutel