The Canadian Press

The Latest from Week 15 of the NFL (all times EST): ___ 2:15 p.m. A fan wearing a No. 16 Jaguars jersey and a blond wig ran into the end zone just before James Robinson scored from a yard out early in the second quarter. The fan was jumping up and down — he was indeed wide open — when the real No. 16, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, snapped the ball and handed it to Robinson. The fan was quickly met by security, taken into a tunnel and expected to be arrested for trespassing. The Texans led Jackson