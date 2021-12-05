Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Dec. 4, 2021
TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2021 /CNW/ -
Saturday 04/12/2021
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $9 millions
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
05, 11, 15, 28, 31 & 47 Bonus No 19
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
53377722-02
ONTARIO 49
5, 8, 18, 37, 47 & 49. Bonus 33.
LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $360,000
11, 18, 27, 28, 34 & 37. Bonus 32.
Early Bird: 9, 31, 36 & 37.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: J-C, 5-H, 6-H, 6-S, 10-S.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
J = JACK,
Q = QUEEN,
K = KING,
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
1, 2, 6, 10, 18 & 22 Bonus 39.
PICK-2: 4 1
PICK-3: 1 1 6
PICK-4: 3 1 5 4
ENCORE: 4360635
DAILY KENO
2, 10, 12, 17, 18, 26, 30, 31, 32, 37,
44, 46, 51, 52, 55, 56, 61, 63, 67, 70.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 8 2
PICK-3: 6 4 8
PICK-4: 3 2 9 9
ENCORE: 0803162
DAILY KENO
14, 15, 16, 19, 23, 25, 31, 34, 40, 41,
42, 44, 49, 56, 57, 59, 60, 61, 62, 67.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS
BEAVER
DONUTS
MITTENS
PADDLE
SHOVEL
SYRUP
