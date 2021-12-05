Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Dec. 4, 2021

Saturday 04/12/2021

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $9 millions

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
05, 11, 15, 28, 31 & 47 Bonus No 19

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
53377722-02

ONTARIO 49
5, 8, 18, 37, 47 & 49. Bonus 33.

LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $360,000
11, 18, 27, 28, 34 & 37. Bonus 32.

Early Bird: 9, 31, 36 & 37.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: J-C, 5-H, 6-H, 6-S, 10-S.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND


J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
1, 2, 6, 10, 18 & 22 Bonus 39.

PICK-2: 4 1

PICK-3: 1 1 6

PICK-4: 3 1 5 4

ENCORE: 4360635

DAILY KENO
2, 10, 12, 17, 18, 26, 30, 31, 32, 37,
44, 46, 51, 52, 55, 56, 61, 63, 67, 70.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 8 2

PICK-3: 6 4 8

PICK-4: 3 2 9 9

ENCORE: 0803162

DAILY KENO
14, 15, 16, 19, 23, 25, 31, 34, 40, 41,
42, 44, 49, 56, 57, 59, 60, 61, 62, 67.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:

CANADIAN THINGS

BEAVER

DONUTS

MITTENS

PADDLE

SHOVEL

SYRUP

© 2021 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

