Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Dec. 22, 2021

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2021 /CNW/ -

Wednesday 22/12/2021

Lotto 6/49 estimated jackpot $14 millions
01, 02, 03, 11, 15 & 43 Bonus 46

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
30587501-02

ONTARIO 49
4, 5, 7, 30, 36 & 47. Bonus 42.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 5-H, 9-C, J-C, 4-S, Q-D.

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:
7, 11, 13, 26, 32 & 35 Bonus 34.

PICK-2: 2 1

PICK-3: 5 4 9

PICK-4: 5 6 7 4

ENCORE: 7966841

DAILY KENO
1, 3, 6, 8, 13, 20, 24, 25, 27, 28,
33, 41, 42, 46, 50, 52, 54, 57, 59, 69.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 2 3

PICK-3: 3 8 0

PICK-4: 3 6 0 9

ENCORE: 2704573

DAILY KENO
2, 3, 4, 6, 8, 11, 15, 16, 18, 19,
26, 27, 32, 47, 49, 52, 57, 59, 64, 67.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS

DEER

MITTENS

PUCK

SCARF

SNOW

TOBOGGAN

