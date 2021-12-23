Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Dec. 22, 2021
TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2021 /CNW/ -
Wednesday 22/12/2021
Lotto 6/49 estimated jackpot $14 millions
01, 02, 03, 11, 15 & 43 Bonus 46
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
30587501-02
ONTARIO 49
4, 5, 7, 30, 36 & 47. Bonus 42.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 5-H, 9-C, J-C, 4-S, Q-D.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
7, 11, 13, 26, 32 & 35 Bonus 34.
PICK-2: 2 1
PICK-3: 5 4 9
PICK-4: 5 6 7 4
ENCORE: 7966841
DAILY KENO
1, 3, 6, 8, 13, 20, 24, 25, 27, 28,
33, 41, 42, 46, 50, 52, 54, 57, 59, 69.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 2 3
PICK-3: 3 8 0
PICK-4: 3 6 0 9
ENCORE: 2704573
DAILY KENO
2, 3, 4, 6, 8, 11, 15, 16, 18, 19,
26, 27, 32, 47, 49, 52, 57, 59, 64, 67.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
DEER
MITTENS
PUCK
SCARF
SNOW
TOBOGGAN
