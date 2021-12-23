Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Dec. 22, 2021

The Canadian Press

OKLAHOMA CITY — Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had his second career triple-double with 27 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Denver Nuggets 108-94 on Wednesday night. The 23-year-old from Hamilton, Ont., had the first triple-double by a Thunder player at home since Russell Westbrook during the 2018-19 season. Gilgeous-Alexander said his teammates told him he was closing in on the triple-double. He clinched it on a rebound with about a minute to go. “I c