Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Nov. 20, 2021
Saturday 20/11/2021
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $7 millions
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
15, 25, 26, 29, 42 & 43 Bonus No 22
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
00125792-01
ONTARIO 49
1, 4, 9, 20, 21 & 42. Bonus 19.
LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $2,000,000
12, 19, 22, 32, 33 & 38. Bonus 30.
Early Bird: 2, 3, 17 & 32.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 5-C, 7-H, A-H, 10-D, 9-C.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
J = JACK,
Q = QUEEN,
K = KING,
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
1, 2, 5, 12, 23 & 30 Bonus 13.
PICK-2: 5 5
PICK-3: 5 7 2
PICK-4: 7 9 3 0
ENCORE: 9587392
DAILY KENO
1, 4, 7, 12, 16, 21, 29, 30, 32, 33,
34, 37, 46, 51, 56, 60, 62, 65, 67, 68.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 4 2
PICK-3: 4 1 2
PICK-4: 8 8 1 0
ENCORE: 6050787
DAILY KENO
5, 9, 10, 11, 18, 22, 30, 32, 34, 35,
37, 42, 50, 51, 54, 58, 59, 62, 65, 67
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS
DEER
DONUTS
INUKSHUK
MOOSE
TOBOGGAN
TOQUE
