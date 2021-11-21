Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Nov. 20, 2021

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2021 /CNW/ -

Saturday 20/11/2021

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $7 millions

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
15, 25, 26, 29, 42 & 43 Bonus No 22

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
00125792-01

ONTARIO 49
1, 4, 9, 20, 21 & 42. Bonus 19.

LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $2,000,000
12, 19, 22, 32, 33 & 38. Bonus 30.

Early Bird: 2, 3, 17 & 32.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 5-C, 7-H, A-H, 10-D, 9-C.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND


J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
1, 2, 5, 12, 23 & 30 Bonus 13.

PICK-2: 5 5

PICK-3: 5 7 2

PICK-4: 7 9 3 0

ENCORE: 9587392

DAILY KENO
1, 4, 7, 12, 16, 21, 29, 30, 32, 33,
34, 37, 46, 51, 56, 60, 62, 65, 67, 68.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 4 2

PICK-3: 4 1 2

PICK-4: 8 8 1 0

ENCORE: 6050787

DAILY KENO
5, 9, 10, 11, 18, 22, 30, 32, 34, 35,
37, 42, 50, 51, 54, 58, 59, 62, 65, 67

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:

CANADIAN THINGS

DEER

DONUTS

INUKSHUK

MOOSE

TOBOGGAN

TOQUE

