Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - December 11, 2021

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2021 /CNW/ -

Saturday 11/12/2021

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $6 millions
01, 06, 26, 27, 43 & 46. Bonus 12

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
02198711-02

ONTARIO 49
24, 27, 29, 44, 47 & 49. Bonus 45.

LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $620,000
12, 23, 26, 29, 39 & 44. Bonus 7.

Early Bird: 3, 22, 27 & 35.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: A-D, 9-D, 7-H, 8-S, 3-S.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND


J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
10, 12, 23, 24, 31 & 32. Bonus 22.

PICK-2: 2 0

PICK-3: 4 1 7

PICK-4: 3 8 3 9

ENCORE: 5797030

DAILY KENO
5, 7, 12, 18, 21, 23, 26, 30, 31, 40,
41, 43, 49, 50, 58, 60, 62, 63, 64, 70.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 8 0

PICK-3: 5 4 3

PICK-4: 3 0 6 0

ENCORE: 1692745

DAILY KENO
1, 2, 7, 9, 10, 14, 15, 16, 19, 22,
30, 33, 40, 44, 53, 58, 63, 65, 67, 68.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:

CANADIAN THINGS

COTTAGE

CURLING

LUMBERJACK

NORTH

POUTINE

SKIING

© 2021 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/12/c3378.html

