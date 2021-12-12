Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - December 11, 2021
Saturday 11/12/2021
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $6 millions
01, 06, 26, 27, 43 & 46. Bonus 12
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
02198711-02
ONTARIO 49
24, 27, 29, 44, 47 & 49. Bonus 45.
LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $620,000
12, 23, 26, 29, 39 & 44. Bonus 7.
Early Bird: 3, 22, 27 & 35.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: A-D, 9-D, 7-H, 8-S, 3-S.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
J = JACK,
Q = QUEEN,
K = KING,
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
10, 12, 23, 24, 31 & 32. Bonus 22.
PICK-2: 2 0
PICK-3: 4 1 7
PICK-4: 3 8 3 9
ENCORE: 5797030
DAILY KENO
5, 7, 12, 18, 21, 23, 26, 30, 31, 40,
41, 43, 49, 50, 58, 60, 62, 63, 64, 70.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 8 0
PICK-3: 5 4 3
PICK-4: 3 0 6 0
ENCORE: 1692745
DAILY KENO
1, 2, 7, 9, 10, 14, 15, 16, 19, 22,
30, 33, 40, 44, 53, 58, 63, 65, 67, 68.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS
COTTAGE
CURLING
LUMBERJACK
NORTH
POUTINE
SKIING
