Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Dec. 18, 2021

The Toronto Six improved it's win streak to three games by getting a 4-0 win on the road against the Minnesota Whitecaps in Premier Hockey Federation action on Saturday. Michela Cava led the way for the Six with 16:36 in the first period. Emma Woods doubled Toronto's lead in the second. Uxbridge, Ont., native Tori Charron scored her first PHF goal in the third period to make it a 3-0 lead for Toronto. Taylor Woods added another late in the game. Toronto, which sits atop of the six-team league wi