Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Dec. 18, 2021
Saturday 18/12/2021
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $11 millions
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
02, 10, 15, 16, 20 & 49 Bonus No 18
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
56539473-02
ONTARIO 49
6, 9, 16, 31, 35 & 48. Bonus 18.
LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $890,000
6, 7, 13, 27, 35 & 37. Bonus 43.
Early Bird: 6, 27, 32 & 39.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: K-D, 3-H, 8-D, J-S, 5-C.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
J = JACK,
Q = QUEEN,
K = KING,
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
9, 15, 17, 19, 24 & 25 Bonus 27.
PICK-2: 1 1
PICK-3: 6 8 4
PICK-4: 0 5 9 1
ENCORE: 3224017
DAILY KENO
9, 10, 12, 16, 18, 21, 23, 28, 30, 38,
39, 40, 41, 42, 45, 48, 50, 53, 54, 60.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 4 6
PICK-3: 1 4 4
PICK-4: 3 9 7 5
ENCORE: 9154709
DAILY KENO
8, 12, 16, 23, 26, 27, 29, 30, 34, 35,
41, 43, 45, 49, 50, 58, 59, 60, 61, 63.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS
BEAVER
DONUTS
LACROSSE
PADDLE
POUTINE
PRAIRIES
