Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Dec. 18, 2021

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2021 /CNW/ -

Saturday 18/12/2021

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $11 millions

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
02, 10, 15, 16, 20 & 49 Bonus No 18

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
56539473-02

ONTARIO 49
6, 9, 16, 31, 35 & 48. Bonus 18.

LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $890,000
6, 7, 13, 27, 35 & 37. Bonus 43.

Early Bird: 6, 27, 32 & 39.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: K-D, 3-H, 8-D, J-S, 5-C.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND


J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
9, 15, 17, 19, 24 & 25 Bonus 27.

PICK-2: 1 1

PICK-3: 6 8 4

PICK-4: 0 5 9 1

ENCORE: 3224017

DAILY KENO
9, 10, 12, 16, 18, 21, 23, 28, 30, 38,
39, 40, 41, 42, 45, 48, 50, 53, 54, 60.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 4 6

PICK-3: 1 4 4

PICK-4: 3 9 7 5

ENCORE: 9154709

DAILY KENO
8, 12, 16, 23, 26, 27, 29, 30, 34, 35,
41, 43, 45, 49, 50, 58, 59, 60, 61, 63.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:

CANADIAN THINGS

BEAVER

DONUTS

LACROSSE

PADDLE

POUTINE

PRAIRIES

© 2021 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

