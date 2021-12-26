Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Dec. 25, 2021

Saturday 25/12/2021

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $17 millions

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
04, 13, 21, 24, 31 & 45 Bonus No 41

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
04055968-18

03787362-06 32428773-02 32988589-01 33308777-03
40320536-03 57935874-02 59399479-01 59561909-01
66520978-01 70116819-01

