Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Dec. 25, 2021
TORONTO, Dec. 25, 2021 /CNW/ -
Saturday 25/12/2021
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $17 millions
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
04, 13, 21, 24, 31 & 45 Bonus No 41
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
04055968-18
03787362-06 32428773-02 32988589-01 33308777-03
40320536-03 57935874-02 59399479-01 59561909-01
66520978-01 70116819-01
