Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - March 5, 2022

·1 min read

TORONTO, March 5, 2022 /CNW/ -

Saturday 05/03/2022

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $6 millions

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
05, 09, 10, 32, 38 & 40 Bonus No 44

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
42473586-01

ONTARIO 49
1, 3, 12, 19, 21 & 46. Bonus 17.

LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $1,980,000
6, 26, 35, 39, 42 & 43. Bonus 36.

Early Bird: 11, 24, 33 & 44.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: K-H, 5-D, 7-C, 8-C, 4-S.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND


J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
6, 8, 12, 14, 17 & 34 Bonus 5.

PICK-2: 6 9

PICK-3: 7 1 0

PICK-4: 6 9 1 4

ENCORE: 1044633

DAILY KENO
1, 3, 4, 14, 17, 20, 24, 30, 35, 36,
38, 39, 40, 45, 53, 58, 61, 64, 66, 70.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 0 2

PICK-3: 1 1 1

PICK-4: 8 1 7 9

ENCORE: 8584538

DAILY KENO
1, 2, 3, 11, 14, 19, 22, 26, 28, 32,
33, 35, 38, 52, 55, 56, 58, 61, 62, 66.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:

CANADIAN THINGS

CANOE

FOREST

FREEDOM

MOOSE

SKIING

SYRUP

© 2022 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers host the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l