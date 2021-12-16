Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - December 15, 2021
TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW/ -
Wednesday 15/12/2021
Lotto 6/49 estimated jackpot $8 millions
01, 09, 12, 18, 35 & 48. Bonus 19.
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
02436719-01
ONTARIO 49
1, 7, 14, 23, 35 & 44. Bonus 24.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 6-D, 2-D, 2-C, A-S, 5-D.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
2, 3, 5, 9, 15 & 26 Bonus 38.
PICK-2: 2 1
PICK-3: 9 9 7
PICK-4: 0 5 5 2
ENCORE: 6586143
DAILY KENO
5, 7, 11, 13, 16, 18, 25, 27, 29, 30,
36, 37, 39, 43, 44, 48, 55, 56, 58, 61.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 0 8
PICK-3: 3 9 8
PICK-4: 6 1 3 9
ENCORE: 1454024
DAILY KENO
3, 4, 9, 12, 16, 19, 20, 22, 24, 25,
26, 41, 43, 44, 46, 55, 57, 63, 64, 65.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
BEARS
DEER
MITTENS
MOOSE
NORTH
WINTER
© 2021 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE OLG Winners
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/16/c9064.html