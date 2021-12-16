Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - December 15, 2021

Wednesday 15/12/2021

Lotto 6/49 estimated jackpot $8 millions
01, 09, 12, 18, 35 & 48. Bonus 19.

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
02436719-01

ONTARIO 49
1, 7, 14, 23, 35 & 44. Bonus 24.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 6-D, 2-D, 2-C, A-S, 5-D.

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:
2, 3, 5, 9, 15 & 26 Bonus 38.

PICK-2: 2 1

PICK-3: 9 9 7

PICK-4: 0 5 5 2

ENCORE: 6586143

DAILY KENO
5, 7, 11, 13, 16, 18, 25, 27, 29, 30,
36, 37, 39, 43, 44, 48, 55, 56, 58, 61.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 0 8

PICK-3: 3 9 8

PICK-4: 6 1 3 9

ENCORE: 1454024

DAILY KENO
3, 4, 9, 12, 16, 19, 20, 22, 24, 25,
26, 41, 43, 44, 46, 55, 57, 63, 64, 65.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS

BEARS

DEER

MITTENS

MOOSE

NORTH

WINTER

