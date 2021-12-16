Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - December 15, 2021

Yahoo Sports Canada Videos

As NHL COVID cases pile up, and games are postponed across the league, what does this mean for Olympic participation and can the full regular season be completed as planned? On this week's Zone Time, Julian, Justin, Omar and Avry also discuss reports that the Montreal Canadiens have least three women on their list of candidates to replace Marc Bergevin as General Manager, and rank Zegras-Milano goal amongst the greatest plays of the century. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.