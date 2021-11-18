Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - November 17, 2021

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2021 /CNW/ -

Wednesday 17/11/2021

Lotto 6/49 estimated jackpot $6 millions

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw

03, 04, 18, 23, 27 & 28. Bonus 38.

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
47545966-74

ONTARIO 49

2, 3, 14, 21, 27 & 48. Bonus 31.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 5-C, 6-D, 4-D, K-H, 4-C.

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:
8, 9, 13, 30, 33 & 35 Bonus 3.

PICK-2: 7 3

PICK-3: 5 2 4

PICK-4: 0 2 5 6

ENCORE: 3204107

DAILY KENO
1, 8, 14, 23, 24, 27, 32, 36, 38, 40,
41, 46, 48, 49, 51, 52, 61, 64, 66, 68.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 1 4

PICK-3: 1 4 8

PICK-4: 5 8 1 2

ENCORE: 1783778

DAILY KENO
1, 3, 4, 9, 13, 14, 17, 22, 25, 30,
32, 35, 36, 40, 41, 44, 51, 52, 53, 59.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS

CHIPMUNK

DONUTS

FISHING

MAPLE

POUTINE

SHOVEL

