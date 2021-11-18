Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - November 17, 2021
TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2021 /CNW/ -
Wednesday 17/11/2021
Lotto 6/49 estimated jackpot $6 millions
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
03, 04, 18, 23, 27 & 28. Bonus 38.
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
47545966-74
ONTARIO 49
2, 3, 14, 21, 27 & 48. Bonus 31.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 5-C, 6-D, 4-D, K-H, 4-C.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
8, 9, 13, 30, 33 & 35 Bonus 3.
PICK-2: 7 3
PICK-3: 5 2 4
PICK-4: 0 2 5 6
ENCORE: 3204107
DAILY KENO
1, 8, 14, 23, 24, 27, 32, 36, 38, 40,
41, 46, 48, 49, 51, 52, 61, 64, 66, 68.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 1 4
PICK-3: 1 4 8
PICK-4: 5 8 1 2
ENCORE: 1783778
DAILY KENO
1, 3, 4, 9, 13, 14, 17, 22, 25, 30,
32, 35, 36, 40, 41, 44, 51, 52, 53, 59.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
CHIPMUNK
DONUTS
FISHING
MAPLE
POUTINE
SHOVEL
