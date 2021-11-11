Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - November 10, 2021

Wednesday 10/11/2021

Lotto 6/49 estimated jackpot $17 millions
02, 07, 18, 19, 23 & 25 Bonus No 43

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
31085475-02

ONTARIO 49
2, 10, 24, 35, 36 & 37. Bonus 23.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 3-S, 4-H, 3-H, 2-D, 2-C.

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:
6, 13, 17, 26, 30 & 34 Bonus 4

PICK-2: 0 3

PICK-3: 6 3 5

PICK-4: 5 3 8 9

ENCORE: 7232869

DAILY KENO
2, 6, 14, 15, 21, 23, 26, 32, 36, 37,
38, 44, 45, 46, 49, 52, 54, 60, 66, 69

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 3 6

PICK-3: 9 7 9

PICK-4: 7 4 0 8

ENCORE: 2846245

DAILY KENO
4, 14, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 26, 31,
33, 44, 49, 53, 58, 59, 60, 61, 65, 70.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS

CHIPMUNK

PRAIRIES

PUCK

SKIING

SYRUP

TOBOGGAN

