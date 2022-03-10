Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - March 09, 2022
Wednesday 09/03/2022
Lotto 6/49 estimated jackpot $8 millions
16, 25, 31, 34, 40 & 42 Bonus No 15
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
77493231-01
ONTARIO 49
4, 5, 22, 30, 42 & 47. Bonus 10.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 4-D, 10-D, 9-D, 2-C, 5-H.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
3, 7, 8, 14, 21 & 33 Bonus 10.
PICK-2: 3 2
PICK-3: 3 3 6
PICK-4: 5 5 3 1
ENCORE: 7787680
DAILY KENO
3, 10, 12, 19, 25, 26, 28, 32, 34, 36,
38, 39, 40, 41, 48, 56, 57, 58, 63, 67 .
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 2 5
PICK-3: 1 5 1
PICK-4: 5 9 4 7
ENCORE: 1702509
DAILY KENO
5, 6, 9, 10, 13, 16, 18, 21, 22, 28,
32, 34, 35, 39, 42, 45, 48, 51, 65, 66.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
BACON
MOOSE
MOUNTAINS
PADDLE
SCARF
SHOVEL
© 2022 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
