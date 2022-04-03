Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - April 2, 2022
TORONTO, April 2, 2022 /CNW/ -
Saturday 02/04/2022
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $15 millions
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
05, 12, 15, 29, 42 & 44 Bonus No 38
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
51693686-02
ONTARIO 49
26, 29, 38, 44, 46 & 49. Bonus 33.
LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $780,000
5, 16, 27, 31, 34 & 45. Bonus 17.
Early Bird: 1, 33, 41 & 45.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 8-C, A-H, J-S, K-H, Q-S.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
J = JACK,
Q = QUEEN,
K = KING,
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
5, 22, 25, 26, 27 & 38 Bonus 17.
PICK-2: 6 1
PICK-3: 4 0 7
PICK-4: 6 8 3 4
ENCORE: 5725778
DAILY KENO
2, 4, 10, 11, 12, 27, 28, 31, 38, 40,
44, 46, 47, 55, 56, 57, 58, 63, 65, 68.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 3 1
PICK-3: 4 9 0
PICK-4: 6 4 4 1
ENCORE: 7094960
DAILY KENO
9, 10, 16, 23, 26, 28, 31, 32, 33, 37,
38, 41, 46, 47, 51, 59, 61, 62, 65, 70.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS
COTTAGE
LACROSSE
PUCK
SHOVEL
SNOW
TOBOGGAN
© 2022 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
