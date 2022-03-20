Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - March 19, 2022
Saturday 19/03/2022
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
04, 07, 26, 36, 42 & 47 . Bonus 32.
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
47561278-03
ONTARIO 49
14, 15, 27, 32, 39 & 49. Bonus 28.
LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $250,000
4, 5, 14, 27, 32 & 42. Bonus 22.
Early Bird: 9, 21, 29 & 34.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: J-D, 2-S, 10-D, 4-D, 4-S.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
J = JACK,
Q = QUEEN,
K = KING,
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
4, 11, 12, 20, 23 & 33. Bonus 21.
PICK-2: 1 5
PICK-3: 0 2 6
PICK-4: 4 8 8 7
ENCORE: 8288594
DAILY KENO
3, 4, 6, 7, 11, 12, 16, 27, 28, 29,
32, 34, 41, 45, 46, 48, 51, 52, 63, 64
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 3 8
PICK-3: 3 7 8
PICK-4: 3 2 2 0
ENCORE: 1591765
DAILY KENO
1, 3, 5, 7, 10, 12, 13, 15, 28, 32,
37, 41, 46, 47, 50, 53, 54, 55, 68, 69.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS
BACON
BEAVER
NORTH
PINE
SALMON
SKIING
