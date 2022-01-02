Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - January 1, 2022
Saturday 01/01/2022
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $25 millions
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
07, 08, 15, 17, 19 & 33. Bonus 06
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
04594498-01
ONTARIO 49
4, 32, 36, 37, 43 & 47. Bonus 25.
LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $1,660,000
3, 8, 24, 27, 29 & 41. Bonus 38.
Early Bird: 11, 28, 32 & 37.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 7-H, K-C, 9-S, 2-D, 3-S.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
J = JACK,
Q = QUEEN,
K = KING,
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
5, 6, 8, 19, 20 & 29 Bonus 23.
PICK-2: 3 5
PICK-3: 8 7 7
PICK-4: 2 1 9 9
ENCORE: 1603949
DAILY KENO
2, 4, 5, 10, 12, 22, 25, 26, 30, 42,
43, 45, 48, 50, 51, 52, 53, 61, 63, 70.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 0 5
PICK-3: 4 7 6
PICK-4: 7 7 7 6
ENCORE: 5958022
DAILY KENO
2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 10, 25, 27, 30, 31,
36, 44, 45, 46, 48, 51, 52, 53, 56, 70.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS
COTTAGE
FISH
LUMBERJACK
PINE
SALMON
TOQUE
