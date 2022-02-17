Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Feb. 16, 2022
TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW/ -
Wednesday 16/02/2022
ONTARIO 49
6, 15, 22, 30, 45 & 49. Bonus 7
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: A-D, 9-H, 5-D, K-S, 6-D.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
3, 13, 28, 29, 32 & 35 Bonus 8.
PICK-2: 8 4
PICK-3: 6 9 4
PICK-4: 9 0 3 3
ENCORE: 6026305
DAILY KENO
2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 20, 29, 31,
35, 40, 41, 43, 46, 49, 52, 56, 69, 70.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 4 6
PICK-3: 8 0 2
PICK-4: 2 1 2 3
ENCORE: 5391842
DAILY KENO
1, 3, 6, 19, 20, 28, 31, 33, 34, 36,
42, 43, 44, 52, 53, 59, 62, 63, 67, 69.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS
BEARS
MOUNTAINS
PINE
POUTINE
TOBOGGAN
WINTER
© 2022 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE OLG Winners
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/16/c8799.html