Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - May 4, 2022

·1 min read

TORONTO, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ -

Wednesday 04/05/2022

Lotto 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions
04, 21, 22, 36, 41 & 43 Bonus No 31

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
71850830-01

ONTARIO 49
16, 19, 26, 29, 45 & 46. Bonus 35.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: K-H, 4-H, 8-D, A-C, Q-C.

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:
1, 2, 20, 26, 35 & 38 Bonus 10.

PICK-2: 6 1

PICK-3: 2 3 1

PICK-4: 6 3 6 7

ENCORE: 3574193

DAILY KENO
3, 6, 7, 12, 13, 15, 17, 22, 27, 28,
31, 32, 39, 41, 42, 45, 49, 56, 67, 70.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 7 8

PICK-3: 0 2 9

PICK-4: 6 3 3 7

ENCORE: 2282325

DAILY KENO
9, 10, 17, 22, 24, 32, 37, 38, 40, 43,
49, 50, 51, 52, 55, 56, 57, 64, 67, 70.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS

BEARS

DEER

HOCKEY

LACROSSE

MOUNTAINS

WINTER

© 2022 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

