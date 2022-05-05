Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - May 4, 2022
Wednesday 04/05/2022
Lotto 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions
04, 21, 22, 36, 41 & 43 Bonus No 31
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
71850830-01
ONTARIO 49
16, 19, 26, 29, 45 & 46. Bonus 35.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: K-H, 4-H, 8-D, A-C, Q-C.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
1, 2, 20, 26, 35 & 38 Bonus 10.
PICK-2: 6 1
PICK-3: 2 3 1
PICK-4: 6 3 6 7
ENCORE: 3574193
DAILY KENO
3, 6, 7, 12, 13, 15, 17, 22, 27, 28,
31, 32, 39, 41, 42, 45, 49, 56, 67, 70.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 7 8
PICK-3: 0 2 9
PICK-4: 6 3 3 7
ENCORE: 2282325
DAILY KENO
9, 10, 17, 22, 24, 32, 37, 38, 40, 43,
49, 50, 51, 52, 55, 56, 57, 64, 67, 70.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
BEARS
DEER
HOCKEY
LACROSSE
MOUNTAINS
WINTER
