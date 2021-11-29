Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - November 28, 2021

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2021 /CNW/ -

Sunday 28/11/2021

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 6-S, 6-D, A-H, 5-C, 6-C.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND


J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
13, 16, 19, 21, 31 & 35 Bonus 30.

PICK-2: 1 8

PICK-3: 4 0 0

PICK-4: 6 6 3 5

ENCORE: 1759543

DAILY KENO
7, 11, 12, 15, 17, 19, 34, 35, 38, 39,
48, 49, 50, 55, 59, 64, 65, 68, 69, 70.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 8 2

PICK-3: 8 6 5

PICK-4: 7 2 0 1

ENCORE: 0217609

DAILY KENO
2, 5, 7, 8, 13, 22, 24, 30, 31, 34,
35, 36, 37, 41, 46, 48, 53, 54, 60, 65.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS

BACON

CANOE

CHIPMUNK

COTTAGE

MAPLE

MITTENS

