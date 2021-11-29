Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - November 28, 2021
Sunday 28/11/2021
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 6-S, 6-D, A-H, 5-C, 6-C.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
J = JACK,
Q = QUEEN,
K = KING,
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
13, 16, 19, 21, 31 & 35 Bonus 30.
PICK-2: 1 8
PICK-3: 4 0 0
PICK-4: 6 6 3 5
ENCORE: 1759543
DAILY KENO
7, 11, 12, 15, 17, 19, 34, 35, 38, 39,
48, 49, 50, 55, 59, 64, 65, 68, 69, 70.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 8 2
PICK-3: 8 6 5
PICK-4: 7 2 0 1
ENCORE: 0217609
DAILY KENO
2, 5, 7, 8, 13, 22, 24, 30, 31, 34,
35, 36, 37, 41, 46, 48, 53, 54, 60, 65.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
BACON
CANOE
CHIPMUNK
COTTAGE
MAPLE
MITTENS
© 2021 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
