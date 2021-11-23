Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Nov. 22, 2021

The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — Tristan Jarry backstopped the Pittsburgh Penguins to their third straight win Monday, but this time he let in a goal in a 3-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets. Jarry made 30 saves for the win, which followed a pair of shutouts against Montreal and Toronto. Danton Heinen scored the go-ahead goal at 3:33 of the third period. Jason Zucker and Jake Guentzel, with an empty-netter, also had goals for the Penguins (8-6-4), who were ending a three-game Canadian road trip. Dominic Toninato score