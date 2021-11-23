Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Nov. 22, 2021

·1 min read

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2021 /CNW/ -

Monday 22/11/2021

Daily Grand Regular Draw

14, 15, 21, 22, 47 Grand No 03

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 4-D, 6-C, K-H, Q-H, 3-D.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND


J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
2, 16, 28, 31, 33 & 35 Bonus 25.

PICK-2: 1 8

PICK-3: 9 9 5

PICK-4: 3 7 4 6

ENCORE: 8452626

DAILY KENO
4, 9, 11, 23, 24, 28, 32, 33, 39, 41,
42, 44, 48, 50, 51, 55, 57, 61, 62, 64.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 9 9

PICK-3: 9 7 2

PICK-4: 1 1 5 4

ENCORE: 0973626

DAILY KENO
6, 14, 15, 20, 22, 27, 29, 33, 34, 44,
48, 51, 53, 57, 59, 61, 63, 64, 68, 69.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS

FISH

FISHING

LUMBERJACK

NORTH

PINE

SKIING

© 2021 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/22/c4677.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories