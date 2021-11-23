Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Nov. 22, 2021
Monday 22/11/2021
Daily Grand Regular Draw
14, 15, 21, 22, 47 Grand No 03
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 4-D, 6-C, K-H, Q-H, 3-D.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
J = JACK,
Q = QUEEN,
K = KING,
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
2, 16, 28, 31, 33 & 35 Bonus 25.
PICK-2: 1 8
PICK-3: 9 9 5
PICK-4: 3 7 4 6
ENCORE: 8452626
DAILY KENO
4, 9, 11, 23, 24, 28, 32, 33, 39, 41,
42, 44, 48, 50, 51, 55, 57, 61, 62, 64.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 9 9
PICK-3: 9 7 2
PICK-4: 1 1 5 4
ENCORE: 0973626
DAILY KENO
6, 14, 15, 20, 22, 27, 29, 33, 34, 44,
48, 51, 53, 57, 59, 61, 63, 64, 68, 69.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
FISH
FISHING
LUMBERJACK
NORTH
PINE
SKIING
© 2021 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
