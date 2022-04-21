Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - April 20, 2022
Wednesday 20/04/2022
Lotto 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
06, 10, 13, 17, 21 & 37 Bonus 34
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
78035246-01
ONTARIO 49
3, 15, 29, 32, 40 & 46. Bonus 44.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 9-D, Q-S, 9-H, 8-S, 4-C.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
12, 17, 18, 25, 31 & 33 Bonus 2.
PICK-2: 7 4
PICK-3: 0 9 0
PICK-4: 3 6 3 5
ENCORE: 8335844
DAILY KENO
10, 11, 16, 17, 23, 25, 29, 30, 31, 32,
36, 41, 45, 49, 50, 51, 56, 59, 68, 69.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 4 1
PICK-3: 4 3 7
PICK-4: 5 3 2 9
ENCORE: 4466823
DAILY KENO
7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 16, 24, 32, 35, 36,
37, 42, 46, 47, 48, 56, 59, 60, 67, 69.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
BEAVER
CEDAR
SKIING
SNOW
SNOWMOBILE
TOQUE
