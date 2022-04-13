Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - April 12, 2022
TORONTO, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ -
Tuesday 12/04/2022
LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $50 millions
LottoMax MAIN Draw
03, 05, 07, 19, 32, 34 & 50 Bonus 25
MAXMILLION:
05, 10, 14, 33, 42, 46 & 48
11, 14, 20, 21, 23, 30 & 46
13, 14, 19, 21, 35, 40 & 50
© 2022 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE OLG Winners
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/13/c3357.html