Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - December 16, 2021

·1 min read

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ -

Thursday 16/12/2021

Daily Grand Regular Draw
06, 22, 33, 38, 39 Grand No 06

POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 9-C, 5-H, 6-D, Q-H, A-D.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND


J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
1, 3, 11, 20, 21 & 29 Bonus 33

PICK-2: 2 2

PICK-3: 6 7 9

PICK-4: 5 5 1 9

ENCORE: 6030385

DAILY KENO
1, 6, 17, 26, 27, 29, 30, 31, 32, 34,
35, 36, 44, 45, 46, 53, 54, 58, 60, 68.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 4 8

PICK-3: 1 8 9

PICK-4: 4 7 0 0

ENCORE: 7019378

DAILY KENO

1, 2, 6, 15, 21, 28, 30, 36, 38, 39,
41, 45, 46, 52, 53, 55, 59, 61, 62, 67.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS

BEARS

BEAVER

FOREST

LACROSSE

SCARF

SKIING

© 2021 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

