Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - December 16, 2021
TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ -
Thursday 16/12/2021
Daily Grand Regular Draw
06, 22, 33, 38, 39 Grand No 06
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 9-C, 5-H, 6-D, Q-H, A-D.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
J = JACK,
Q = QUEEN,
K = KING,
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
1, 3, 11, 20, 21 & 29 Bonus 33
PICK-2: 2 2
PICK-3: 6 7 9
PICK-4: 5 5 1 9
ENCORE: 6030385
DAILY KENO
1, 6, 17, 26, 27, 29, 30, 31, 32, 34,
35, 36, 44, 45, 46, 53, 54, 58, 60, 68.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 4 8
PICK-3: 1 8 9
PICK-4: 4 7 0 0
ENCORE: 7019378
DAILY KENO
1, 2, 6, 15, 21, 28, 30, 36, 38, 39,
41, 45, 46, 52, 53, 55, 59, 61, 62, 67.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
BEARS
BEAVER
FOREST
LACROSSE
SCARF
SKIING
© 2021 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE OLG Winners
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/16/c1485.html