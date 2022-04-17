Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - April 16, 2022
TORONTO, April 16, 2022 /CNW/ -
Saturday 16/04/2022
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $8 millions
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
07, 13, 26, 35, 36 & 38. Bonus 40.
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
57330426-02
ONTARIO 49
1, 12, 15, 23, 24 & 42. Bonus 21.
LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $400,000
18, 23, 24, 28, 32 & 38. Bonus 17.
Early Bird: 13, 37, 39 & 44.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: J-D, 5-C, 8-H, 9-C, A-S.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
J = JACK,
Q = QUEEN,
K = KING,
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
5, 11, 14, 18, 29 & 35. Bonus/No comp. 23.
PICK-2: 1 9
PICK-3: 0 7 7
PICK-4: 7 9 3 4
ENCORE: 0327806
DAILY KENO
2, 3, 12, 14, 15, 23, 30, 32, 42, 46,
47, 48, 54, 55, 56, 59, 60, 62, 63, 64.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 6 3
PICK-3: 8 8 7
PICK-4: 4 3 5 4
ENCORE: 2368893
DAILY KENO
1, 2, 3, 6, 16, 32, 34, 39, 44, 45,
46, 51, 54, 57, 59, 61, 63, 65, 66, 68.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS
CEDAR
COTTAGE
LUMBERJACK
SCARF
SNOW
TOBOGGAN
© 2022 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE OLG Winners
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/17/c0116.html