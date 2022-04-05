Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - April 4, 2022
TORONTO, April 4, 2022 /CNW/ -
Monday 04/04/2022
Daily Grand Regular Draw
01, 08, 11, 22, 27 Grand No 03
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 9-H, 6-S, 2-S, 5-H, 5-C.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
J = JACK,
Q = QUEEN,
K = KING,
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
7, 8, 12, 18, 21 & 26 Bonus 5.
PICK-2: 7 4
PICK-3: 7 6 3
PICK-4: 1 9 3 6
ENCORE: 8079562
DAILY KENO
1, 3, 11, 16, 23, 24, 28, 30, 31, 33,
37, 39, 43, 44, 45, 51, 59, 61, 64, 65.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 9 9
PICK-3: 6 3 3
PICK-4: 6 3 2 2
ENCORE: 0985204
DAILY KENO
4, 5, 10, 14, 15, 18, 25, 26, 29, 32,
35, 39, 42, 44, 46, 48, 49, 63, 64, 67
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
DEER
FISHING
PINE
SKATES
SKIING
TOQUE
© 2022 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE OLG Winners
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/04/c4086.html