Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - April 28, 2022
TORONTO, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ -
Thursday 28/04/2022
Daily Grand Regular Draw
11, 17, 20, 39, 40 Grand No 03
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 9-H, 3-S, 9-D, Q-S, J-S.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
J = JACK,
Q = QUEEN,
K = KING,
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
3, 11, 14, 20, 23 & 27 Bonus 16
PICK-2: 2 0
PICK-3: 3 6 8
PICK-4: 0 8 1 6
ENCORE: 4340031
DAILY KENO
7, 11, 14, 19, 22, 23, 25, 28, 33, 34,
35, 41, 42, 43, 45, 51, 56, 58, 63, 67.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 3 6
PICK-3: 4 8 0
PICK-4: 4 8 5 5
ENCORE: 5396575
DAILY KENO
1, 6, 11, 12, 13, 20, 22, 27, 35, 37,
43, 45, 46, 54, 56, 57, 58, 59, 63, 66.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
BACON
LUMBERJACK
MITTENS
NORTH
PADDLE
TOBOGGAN
© 2022 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE OLG Winners
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/28/c5375.html