(CBC - image credit)

Ontario is reporting 209 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. up slightly from 200 new cases on Friday. The province is also reporting an additional nine deaths.

The new case count includes 47 in Waterloo Region, 22 in Halton, 20 in Toronto, 20 in Grey Bruce, and 20 in the Niagara Region, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

As of 8 p.m. on Friday, 15,365,003 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.

