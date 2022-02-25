Ontario Liberals call on LCBO to pull Russian alcohol from shelves

The Ontario Liberals are calling on the LCBO to pull Russian alcohol from its shelves. (Getty)

The Ontario Liberals are calling on the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO), one of the biggest buyers of booze in the world, to pull Russian alcohol from its shelves in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca wrote in a letter to LCBO chief executive George Soleas urging the crown corporation to halt commerce with Russia until it withdraws its troops from Ukraine.

"I urge you to remove all Russian-made products from your shelves until this Russian aggression ends," Del Duca wrote.

"The federal government has issued sanctions. Canadian businesses are cutting ties with Russian companies. It's time for Ontario to stand up to Russia and do more."

The LCBO, which operates more than 660 retail stores across the province and sells alcohol from more than 80 countries, is one of the largest buyers of alcohol in the world. It reported $6.8 billion in sales in 2020, a 5.9 per cent increase from 2019, with imported spirits accounting for $1.4 billion of those sales. Net income in 2020 hit $2.4 billion, up 5.6 per cent from the previous year.

While the LCBO sells several Russian spirit brands, the country is not in the top 10 for spirit sales by value, according to the crown corporation's 2020 annual report.

The LCBO has not responded to a request for comment.

On Thursday, the federal government unveiled a new package of sanctions against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine. Ottawa says it will cancel all export permits to Russia, impacting $700 million worth of permits in a move that will hit the aerospace, technology and minerals sectors.

Alicja Siekierska is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow her on Twitter @alicjawithaj.

Download the Yahoo Finance app, available for Apple and Android.