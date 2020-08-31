Ontario reports 114 new cases of COVID-19, one new death related to coronavirus

TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 114 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death related to the coronavirus.

There were also 73 cases newly marked as resolved in today's report.

The total number of cases now stands at 42,309, which includes 2,811 deaths and 38,277 cases marked as resolved.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 30 of the province's 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer new cases.

She says 18 health units are reporting no new cases today.

The province was able to complete 25,098 tests over the previous day.

Meanwhile, the leader of the Ontario Liberal Party is asking businesses to treat education workers as front-line workers.

Steven Del Duca said retailers and institutions have made life easier for front-line workers during the pandemic.

He said he would like to see teachers, caretakers, bus drivers, principals and support staff have special shopping hours, discounts on products and services, and increased childcare.

Del Duca said they'll soon be on the front lines of recovery and can use the help others are now receiving.

Most schools in Ontario are set to open in the next few weeks.

Many teachers and their unions have been critical of the province's reopening plan, which leaves much of the details to school boards.

This article by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2020.

The Canadian Press