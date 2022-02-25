Ontario tells LCBO to pull Russian products as other province make similar moves

Ontario is telling the LCBO to stop selling Russian products.

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy said Friday that he is directing the Crown liquor corporation take the action in light of Russia invading Ukraine.

He said he is directing the LCBO to withdraw products produced in Russia from shelves.

The Progressive Conservative government's move comes hours after provincial Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca wrote to the LCBO's CEO with a similar request.

Other province's Crown liquor stores announced similar moves throughout the day.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation and Manitoba Liquor Mart both said on Twitter that they were removing Russian products.

