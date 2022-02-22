Ontario legislators return for pre-election session today

TORONTO — Ontario's provincial legislature is set to resume sitting today.

Legislators are returning for the last few weeks of session before the provincial election in June.

Party leaders say pandemic recovery and affordability will be among their top priorities.

Also expected is the government's annual budget, which will likely give an early look at the Progressive Conservatives' re-election platform.

The spending plan that's due before the end of March might include promised tax cuts.

Housing Minister Steve Clark has said he intends to enact some changes recommended by a recent task force on housing affordability before the June 2 election.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2022.

