Severe watches issued in Ontario as potent storms develop Friday

Ontario's Canada Day long weekend is expected to kick off with a bang, and not just with fireworks.

Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are possible across Ontario over the next couple of days, potentially interfering with outdoor plans and commutes for those who are looking to start celebrating early.

Severe thunderstorm watches are already in place across parts of southern Ontario as storms begin developing near the shores of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.

Pay close attention to watches and warnings across southern Ontario through Friday and Saturday, and have a plan in place to act quickly if severe weather threatens your location.

Friday

Areas: Ontario

Timing: Afternoon and evening hours

Weather: We’ll see a general risk for thunderstorms cover much of Ontario during the day Friday, but dynamics are favourable over the southern and northeastern portions of the province to support severe thunderstorms later in the day.

ON Friday

Daytime temperatures in the high 20s with a touch of mugginess in the air will give storms the ‘kick’ they need to develop and possibly surpass severe limits.

Areas around Lake Huron and Georgian Bay are at the highest risk of severe storms with the potential for strong winds, heavy rainfall and hail as large as a toonie.

As the day goes on, there is some confidence that areas south and southeast of Georgian Bay could see a setup that is favourable for the potential of supercells to develop, which increases the risk of tornadoes.

Those in these regions should be mindful and prepared as the weather conditions could change quickly.

Not everyone will see the rain and storms, though, with mostly sunny skies blanketing the region for the most part. Warm temperatures and a chance for storms will stick around into our Canada Day on Saturday.

Saturday

Areas: Ontario and Quebec

Timing: Afternoon and evening

Weather: Thunderstorms will continue on Saturday, with the risk of severe storms shifting towards parts of eastern Ontario and southern Quebec.

Storms will be more widespread compared to Friday but will see the same threats of strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain throughout the region.

Some storms around the Ontario-Quebec border as well as those around the border between Quebec and the U.S., could potentially become rotating storms. However, confidence is low at this point.

ON QC Saturday

Thumbnail courtesy of Getty Images

Check back frequently for the latest on your forecast across Ontario.